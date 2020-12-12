All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 running on AMD APU kicks PS4, Xbox One's 15FPS junk

Cyberpunk 2077 running on an AMD Renoir APU (Ryzen 5 4500U APU based on Zen 2 tech) is capable of 30-35FPS at 1280 x 800 res.

Published Sat, Dec 12 2020 1:28 AM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 really is the new Crysis in terms of the fact you need some of the world's fastest hardware to dream of running at 4K 60FPS -- but what about a Zen 2-powered AMD Renoir APU?

That's what the Aya Neo is powered by -- the AMD Renoir chip which is powered by a Ryzen 5 4500U APU (Zen 2 silicon on 7nm). The new Aya Neo is a handheld console that packs a 7-inch 1280 x 800 resolution IPS-based panel and a 6C/6T processor (Ryzen 5 4500U) at 4GHz.

GPU wise we have an AMD Radeon Vega 6 at 1.5GHz running the show, with 512GB/1TB of storage and a 650g weight and costs around $600. Not bad considering the Aya Neo console can run a game like Cyberpunk 2077 at 30-35FPS at 1280 x 800 -- that's about the range of the base line PS4 and Xbox One consoles which can barely run the game at 720/900p at 20-30FPS -- the base PS4 drops to 720p at 15FPS running Cyberpunk 2077.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

