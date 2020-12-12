Cyberpunk 2077 running on AMD APU kicks PS4, Xbox One's 15FPS junk

Cyberpunk 2077 really is the new Crysis in terms of the fact you need some of the world's fastest hardware to dream of running at 4K 60FPS -- but what about a Zen 2-powered AMD Renoir APU?

That's what the Aya Neo is powered by -- the AMD Renoir chip which is powered by a Ryzen 5 4500U APU (Zen 2 silicon on 7nm). The new Aya Neo is a handheld console that packs a 7-inch 1280 x 800 resolution IPS-based panel and a 6C/6T processor (Ryzen 5 4500U) at 4GHz.

GPU wise we have an AMD Radeon Vega 6 at 1.5GHz running the show, with 512GB/1TB of storage and a 650g weight and costs around $600. Not bad considering the Aya Neo console can run a game like Cyberpunk 2077 at 30-35FPS at 1280 x 800 -- that's about the range of the base line PS4 and Xbox One consoles which can barely run the game at 720/900p at 20-30FPS -- the base PS4 drops to 720p at 15FPS running Cyberpunk 2077.