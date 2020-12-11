New Cyberpunk 2077 update reduces pop-in, fixes TONS of quests
Cyberpunk 2077's new 1.04 hotfix clocks in at 17GB, and has a bunch of fixes on PS4 and PC including quest bugs and textures.
Cyberpunk 2077 just got a new update on PC and PS4 that fixes lots of quests, bugs, and other technical issues.
CDPR just updated Cyberpunk 2077 to v1.04 on PS4 and PC (Xbox One version coming later) in an effort to tighten up the very buggy game. Countless players and reviewers (myself included) have encountered lots of bugs and glitches--things from cars flying in weird directions, textures not showing up, characters acting erratically, and quests simply not being completable) have plagued Cyberpunk 2077's launch. CDPR says this is the first of many fixes...which also means the game's size will continue ballooning.
The new 17GB update reduces the risk of epileptic seizures by lowering severity of flashing lights in certain game sequences, and also makes Cyberpunk 2077 streaming-friendly by correctly removing all copywritten songs from the "Disable Copyrighted Music" setting.
Hotfix 1.04 also addresses specific glitches in various quests, reduces pop-in on consoles, and reduces crashes on PC and PS4.
What's weird is the update doesn't actually have a name, and appears as "No Title" on your downloads page. What's also weird is that my PS5 told me I needed 57GB free in order to install the 17GB update.
The update is now live, and check below for a full list of patch notes:
Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pelen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective "Go into booth 9" not completing if the room's entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie's issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.
Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
- Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.
Performance and Stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes.
Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.
PC-specific
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.
Console-specific
- Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
- Fixed "The Wasteland" achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.