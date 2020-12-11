New Cyberpunk 2077 update reduces pop-in, fixes TONS of quests

Cyberpunk 2077's new 1.04 hotfix clocks in at 17GB, and has a bunch of fixes on PS4 and PC including quest bugs and textures.

CDPR just updated Cyberpunk 2077 to v1.04 on PS4 and PC (Xbox One version coming later) in an effort to tighten up the very buggy game. Countless players and reviewers (myself included) have encountered lots of bugs and glitches--things from cars flying in weird directions, textures not showing up, characters acting erratically, and quests simply not being completable) have plagued Cyberpunk 2077's launch. CDPR says this is the first of many fixes...which also means the game's size will continue ballooning.

The new 17GB update reduces the risk of epileptic seizures by lowering severity of flashing lights in certain game sequences, and also makes Cyberpunk 2077 streaming-friendly by correctly removing all copywritten songs from the "Disable Copyrighted Music" setting.

Hotfix 1.04 also addresses specific glitches in various quests, reduces pop-in on consoles, and reduces crashes on PC and PS4.

What's weird is the update doesn't actually have a name, and appears as "No Title" on your downloads page. What's also weird is that my PS5 told me I needed 57GB free in order to install the 17GB update.

The update is now live, and check below for a full list of patch notes: