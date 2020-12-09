Wondershare PDFelement 8: Is this PDF Editor worth it?

Wondershare PDFelement comes in a lot of flavors based on your device, PDF task complexity, and the need to collaborate online. Here are some of the top-selling document management products:

Wondershare PDFelement Standard

Wondershare PDFelement Pro

Wondershare PDFelement Pro for iOS

Wondershare PDFelement for Android

Wondershare Document Cloud

1. Who Needs PDFelement 8? What is the Target Audience?

PDFelement 8 was designed to simplify how people interact with documents. Even if you don't need the powerful features for advanced users, you can conveniently work with simple tasks, too, making it the perfect PDF utility for both beginners and professional users.

So, who is PDFelement 8 perfect for?

Anyone who regularly works with PDF files for business, academic, or personal use

Anyone who needs a comprehensive solution for PDF tasks - basic, advanced, or both

Anyone who doesn't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a super-premium tool with features they will rarely use, if ever

Even if you don't need PDFelement 8 for its advanced capabilities like text recognition from scanned PDFs, form data extraction, or PDF/A compatibility, you can use it for simple PDF tasks such as editing, converting to and from other formats, annotations, reading, password security, page management, file merging/splitting, and more.

The key features of PDFelement 8 have been listed in the next section.

2. Features of PDFelement 8

These are some of the commonly-used basic and advanced functions of PDFelement 8:

PDF Creation: Convert over 300 file types into PDF by just dragging and dropping the files into the PDFelement 8 interface. Once imported, it will automatically convert to PDF while maintaining alignment, layout, fonts, and other attributes.

PDF Reading: The new version of PDFelement can open a document 3x faster than the previous version. Multiple reading modes make it flexible for reading eBooks, viewing presentations, and reviewing various content styles. It also enhances the reading experience with tools like zoom, jump-to-page, and more.

Editing PDFs: Any element in a PDF file can be modified, removed, or added. This includes images, text, hyperlinks, objects, footers and headers, multimedia content, and so on.

The edit function for text comes with automatic font recognition, which means you can modify parts of the text in a PDF document without affecting the font consistency. Another convenient feature when editing is that the original layout will be maintained as you edit, adjusting the space allocated based on what you add or remove.

Annotation: Marking up a PDF document is easy with the range of review and commenting tools available. In the new version, the layout is cleaner, allowing for distraction-free reading and note-taking. Add text callouts, sticky notes, underline, highlight, add shapes and do whatever you need to communicate through your annotations, either as notes for your future reference or for others collaborating on the document with you.

PDF Conversion: Convert to a wide choice of file types so you can edit them in their native applications, such as Word, Excel, ePub, HTML, etc. All converted files carefully preserve the aspects of the original PDF file in terms of layout, etc. PDF conversion is fast and accurate, with an advanced feature for batch conversion.

PDF Security: Safeguard your documents with multiple security and privacy features. Some ways to keep your PDFs secure with PDFelement 8:

Password restrictions for access and modification

Watermarking for copyright protection

Redaction to block sensitive or confidential information

Cloud Storage: PDFelement 8 comes integrated with cloud storage of up to 100GB. Save your files in a secure cloud environment that also has an electronic signature feature built into it.

The eSigning feature allows users to send documents to others for signing using a secure channel that requires authentication to validate users.

More Features of PDFelement 8:

That's not all! PDFelement 8 also brings the best features from earlier versions of the software:

Merge and split files

Organize pages - add, remove, reorder

Forms management - fill forms, create interactive and fillable forms, extract form data to Excel

OCR - Advanced text recognition to convert scanned or image-based PDFs into editable and searchable files

Batch Process - Process multiple files quickly in a queued batch; save time and effort on repetitive tasks like conversion, encryption, OCR, Bates Numbering, file compression, etc.

Electronic Signature - Add legally binding digital signatures to documents and speed up the turnaround time for your contracts and agreements

Better UI - The newly designed interface is much smoother and allows for easier navigation on all operations

3. How Easy is it to Edit PDF with PDFelement 8?

The whole purpose of redesigning PDFelement 8 with a smoother user interface and more powerful performance is to make it easy for beginners and experts to use.

You will find detailed guides to use PDFelement for various processes such as editing, conversion, annotation, etc. Also, each section features a video showing you exactly how to execute that particular task.

Tip: The improved UI of PDFelement 8 is designed to have a zero learning curve for Windows users.

4. PDF Task Tips

Editing PDF Text: The best way to edit PDF text is to simply select a piece of text and start editing. All the editing tools you need, such as font attributes, etc., will be visible when you are in edit mode.

Annotation: Selecting the Annotate function will present you with a full palette of markup tools such as highlighting, adding text boxes, adding shapes around content, underlining, sticky notes, and more. Simply choose the annotation tool you need and click on the document where you want the annotation to appear. You can also save and share your annotations for others to reference.

Editing a Scanned Image: When you open a PDF that has been generated from a scanned image, PDFelement 8 will automatically prompt you to use OCR processing. Click the button, choose Editable as your option, and proceed to convert the image-based PDF into an editable PDF file. You can then proceed to use the Text Edit function to modify the document.

Combine/Split PDF: PDFelement 8 offers you multiple ways to split a file, such as by chapter or page numbers. You can also combine several PDF files and automatically create a first page containing all the merged documents' titles.

5. Pricing & Special Offer

Unlike many other PDF editors, Wondershare rarely changes the pricing of newly released products. Every new product comes with attractive discounts for purchasing or upgrading from a previous version. Here is the current pricing for PDFelement Standard and PDFelement Professional:

PDFelement Standard: Annual Plan @ $59/year/user or Perpetual One-Time License @ $69

PDFelement Professional: Annual Plan @ $79/year or Perpetual License @ $129

[Most Popular Plan] Annual Bundle Plan for PDFelement Pro for Win/Mac/iOS + Document Cloud: $249.99 a year [Includes the full PDF Template Library]

Free Plan for PDFelement Standard/Pro: You can try the product on the Free Plan, which comes with a few limitations, as follows:

A watermark will be applied when a file is edited or marked-up and then saved.

The conversion limit is half the number of pages in the document, up to a limit of five pages.

The Batch Process will only work for two files at a time when extracting data.

For watermark and Bates Numbering using Batch Process, the trial watermark will be added to all processed files.

PDFelement Pro for iOS: $4.99 a month; $9.99 per quarter; $29.99 a year

Document Cloud: $14.99 per quarter (three months) or $44.99 a year - Free-forever Plan with 1GB and 5 document sends for electronic signature

Students and Educators get additional discounts! During the launched period, PDFelement provides an up to 50% off discount here!

6. Cons of PDFelement 8

Not available for Mac and other Platforms: PDFelement 8 is only available for Windows PCs, laptops, and ultraportables.

7. System Support

Since we only reviewed version 8 of PDFelement for Windows this time, don't forget that Wondershare PDFelement is a one-stop PDF solution software. Besides PDFelement 8, the Mac version and iOS version are also worth trying.

What we highlight in PDFelement 8:

8. Alternative to PDFelement 8

Considering the rich features that PDFelement 8 brings to the table, the only comparable alternative is Adobe Acrobat DC.

Unfortunately, Acrobat subscriptions are too expensive for some users, such as small businesses, entrepreneurs, and anyone bootstrapping their business. However, Adobe Acrobat DC is the undisputed leader of the PDF editor segment and comes with a wide range of features for every user type.

9. The Final Verdict

If you regularly work with a large number of documents every day, PDFelement 8 will be a good fit for you. Whether it's PDFs or other formats that need to be converted to and from PDF, the software's superior document management features will provide you with everything you need

From secure cloud storage to digital signatures online to a robust set of editing and document managing tools, PDFelement not only offers a rich collection of features but, more importantly, at the best possible price point.