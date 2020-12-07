Thieves steal 40 boxes worth of GeForce RTX 3090s, valued at $340,000

There are no GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards on shelves to begin with, but now there are 40 boxes less of them that will be sent out to retailers worldwide to sell to gamers.

Thieves have stolen $340,000 worth of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, with 40 boxes stolen from an MSI factory in China. This is on top of the recent MSI factory fire, and the sudden death of their CEO earlier this year -- with around 220 graphics cards inside of those 40 boxes.

It seems as though an MSI insider is most likely behind the theft, with MSI offering a $15,000 reward for someone who steps forward with information on the theft.