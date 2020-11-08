MSI factory in China catches fire, months after CEO falls to his death

One of MSI's main manufacturing plants in China catches fire, could have a bad effect on MSI products going into next year.

A massive fire has broken out at one of MSI's gigantic plants in Kunshan, China -- with people posting the news to Reddit and Twitter. Check it out:

You can watch a video of the MSI factory fire in China on Reddit here, but it looks pretty serious. This news is just months after MSI CEO Charles Chiang died after falling from a building back in July 2020, and right in the middle of what is most likely MSI's busiest time ever.

We have sold-out and hotly-wanted GeForce RTX 30 series cards, new X570 motherboards for AMD's kick ass Zen 3 processors, and AMD's upcoming RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

We hope no one has been hurt in the fire, and we don't know if this will have a negative effect on MSI in 2021 and their production -- we will have to wait and see.