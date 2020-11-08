All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

MSI factory in China catches fire, months after CEO falls to his death

One of MSI's main manufacturing plants in China catches fire, could have a bad effect on MSI products going into next year.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 7:29 PM CST   |   Updated Sun, Nov 8 2020 7:56 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A massive fire has broken out at one of MSI's gigantic plants in Kunshan, China -- with people posting the news to Reddit and Twitter. Check it out:

MSI factory in China catches fire, months after CEO falls to his death 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

You can watch a video of the MSI factory fire in China on Reddit here, but it looks pretty serious. This news is just months after MSI CEO Charles Chiang died after falling from a building back in July 2020, and right in the middle of what is most likely MSI's busiest time ever.

We have sold-out and hotly-wanted GeForce RTX 30 series cards, new X570 motherboards for AMD's kick ass Zen 3 processors, and AMD's upcoming RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

We hope no one has been hurt in the fire, and we don't know if this will have a negative effect on MSI in 2021 and their production -- we will have to wait and see.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MEG Z490 Unify ATX Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$291.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2020 at 7:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:eteknix.com, reddit.com, tweaktown.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.