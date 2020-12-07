All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 pre-loads now up on GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store

CD Projekt RED flips on the pre-load switch for Cyberpunk 2077 so players can prep for the game's huge December 10 launch.

Published Mon, Dec 7 2020 3:48 PM CST
After 7 years of waiting, Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here. Be sure to pre-load the game now so you can jump right in when it launches.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-loads now up on GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store 64 | TweakTown.com
Pre-loads for Cyberpunk 2077 are now live on GOG.com at the time of writing, but will also be available later today on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Remember you're only pre-loading and can't actually play the game until CDPR flicks the switch. Some console players got their copies early and are releasing lots of spoilers so keep an eye out.

Cyberpunk 2077 requires at least 70GB of install space on PC, and there's probably a hefty day-one patch and optional texture downloads for gamers with high-end RTX 3000 series cards. Check below for a map of game launch time zones and PC spec requirements.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-loads now up on GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store 98 | TweakTown.com
Cyberpunk 2077 pre-loads now up on GOG, Steam, and Epic Games Store 89 | TweakTown.com
