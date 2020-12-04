If you have an NZXT H1 you should stop using it and call support now

NZXT has issued a warning to owners of its H1 mini-tower case that they should stop using their computers and contact support. There's a flaw in the case that could cause a fire.

NZXT's H1 case got great reviews when it launched earlier this year. We gave the chassis a 96% overall rating when we looked at it in February. However, there seems to be a fatal flaw in the GPU riser card system design that could cause a severe hazard.

NZXT has identified that the screws that hold the riser PCB to the case can, in some cases, cause a short, which could cause sparks and potentially a fire. The company is taking the situation quite seriously and has paused all sales of H1 cases, including its own pre-built systems. NZXT has also communicated with its reseller network that sales of the case should be put on hold until the problem is rectified.

Fortunately, NXZT already has a solution in the works. The company is putting together repair kits, which comprise new screws that won't cause short instructions on installing the repair kit.

If you currently have an H1 case, you should contact NZXT support. The company has set up a dedicated email address for H1 customers. You can also call the company's contact center Monday to Friday between 8 am and 6 pm PST.