Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

One of the scariest games in VR just got creepier with a prison level

Phasmophobia is one of the scariest VR games out there and it just got a lot creepier with a prison level for hunting ghost.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 8:09 PM CST
Have you ever wanted to hunt ghosts in prison? Yeah, me neither. But just in case you want to try, the latest Phasmaphobia beta release has a new prison level.

One of the scariest games in VR just got creepier with a prison level 01 | TweakTown.com

Phasmophobia is a 4-player co-op game where you and your mates try to hunt down ghosts and other apparitions in dark, spooky, haunted locations. This multiplayer psychological horror game even offers full VR support to make the experience all the most frightening.

In the latest beta update, the developers at Kinetic Games added a genuinely frightening new locale. You can now spend your nights wandering an abandoned prison in search of all the things that go bump in the night.

Phasmophobia is available on Steam. It's currently in early access, and the developer is offering a 10% discount. The game is also cross-compatible between PC and VR players, so you can play with your buddies even if you're the only one with a headset.

Valve Index VR Full Kit

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

