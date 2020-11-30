One of the scariest games in VR just got creepier with a prison level

Phasmophobia is one of the scariest VR games out there and it just got a lot creepier with a prison level for hunting ghost.

Have you ever wanted to hunt ghosts in prison? Yeah, me neither. But just in case you want to try, the latest Phasmaphobia beta release has a new prison level.

Phasmophobia is a 4-player co-op game where you and your mates try to hunt down ghosts and other apparitions in dark, spooky, haunted locations. This multiplayer psychological horror game even offers full VR support to make the experience all the most frightening.

In the latest beta update, the developers at Kinetic Games added a genuinely frightening new locale. You can now spend your nights wandering an abandoned prison in search of all the things that go bump in the night.

Phasmophobia is available on Steam. It's currently in early access, and the developer is offering a 10% discount. The game is also cross-compatible between PC and VR players, so you can play with your buddies even if you're the only one with a headset.