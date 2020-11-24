Red Dead Online will soon be a $20 standalone game, clocks in at 123GB

Rockstar plans to sell Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode as a $20 standalone game, but it'll take some serious storage space.

Red Dead Online is getting split from RDR2, and will soon be sold as a $20 standalone game.

With Rockstar's latest plan, gamers no longer have to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 in order to play the Red Dead Online mode. Starting December 1, players can purchase Red Dead Online as a separate download on PS4, Xbox One, Steam, The Epic Games Store, the Rockstar Launcher. The game will cost $4.99 and enjoy a 75% discount up until February 2021, and after that Red Dead Online will cost $20.

The mode will require some serious storage space. Rockstar says Red Dead Online needs at least 123GB of storage on all platforms, which is pretty rough for anyone who still has a launch PS4. RDO is currently available free for anyone who owns Red Dead Redemption 2, and is a monetized live game with tons of updates and content drops.

Grand Theft Auto Online's standalone version should also be similarly priced. Rockstar already confirmed GTA Online will be spun off from GTA V as a separate download, and PS Plus subscribers will get it for free over the fist few months.

"For the first time, new players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates."