AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT breaks 3DMark world record under LN2 cooling

It was only a few days ago that overclocker 'Lucky_n00b' used his Radeon RX 6800 XT to break HWBOT's 3DMark FireStrike record -- and now that record has been crushed by Chinese overclocker Takakou from TecLab.

AMD's own reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card was used to break the 3DMark FireStrike record that Lucky_n00b just set, but instead of just LN2 cooling the Ryzen 9 5950X processor like Lucky_n00b did, Takakou LN2 cooled both the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Ryzen 9 5950X.

Takakou pushed his system to achieve 61,831 graphics score and 48,890 overall in 3DMark FireStrike, enough to nudge out Lucky_n00b and his 59,606 graphics score and 47,932 total. The key difference here is that the LN2 cooled Radeon RX 6800 XT was able to hit 2.8GHz while the air-cooled card hit 2.65GHz.

So it seems even with sub zero temperatures on an exotic LN2 cooling system you can only squeeze out 150MHz more out of that Big Navi GPU in its Navi 21 form (and on a reference PCB, etc). It'll be interesting to see if we crack 2.9 or even 3GHz in the coming motnhs as custom Radeon RX 6800 XT cards are released.

And remember, the Radeon RX 6900 XT isn't out yet -- Biggest Navi drops on December 8 for $999 to combat the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 that starts at $1499.