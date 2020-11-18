All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT breaks HWBOT's 3DMark FireStrike record

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT overclocked and powered with Ryzen 9 5950X breaks HWBOT's 3DMark FireStrike world record at 2650MHz.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 10:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has now unleashed its new RDNA 2 architecture, powering the new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards -- and world records are now being broken.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT breaks HWBOT's 3DMark FireStrike record 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overclocker 'Lucky_n00b' used his Radeon RX 6800 XT sample to topple the previous HWBOT 3DMark FireStrike record, beating out the previous champion in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. The Radeon RX 6800 XT was overclocked to 2650MHz, powered with a new Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

The Ryzen 9 5950X processor was overclocked to 5.4GHz and cooled by LN2 cooling, but to be clear just the CPU was chilled with LN2 -- not the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which was using its stock reference cooler. Lucky_n00b was able to achieve a huge 47932 graphics score, beating out the ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090 OC by (just) 225 points.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.98
$199.98$149.99$199.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2020 at 9:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.