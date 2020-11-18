AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT breaks HWBOT's 3DMark FireStrike record

AMD has now unleashed its new RDNA 2 architecture, powering the new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards -- and world records are now being broken.

Overclocker 'Lucky_n00b' used his Radeon RX 6800 XT sample to topple the previous HWBOT 3DMark FireStrike record, beating out the previous champion in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. The Radeon RX 6800 XT was overclocked to 2650MHz, powered with a new Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

The Ryzen 9 5950X processor was overclocked to 5.4GHz and cooled by LN2 cooling, but to be clear just the CPU was chilled with LN2 -- not the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which was using its stock reference cooler. Lucky_n00b was able to achieve a huge 47932 graphics score, beating out the ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090 OC by (just) 225 points.