Apple cuts revenue share to 85-15 in historic win for indie app devs

Apple just announced its new App Store Small Business program, an initiative that reduces fees from 30% down to just 15% for select smaller developers.

The program is only offered to devs who make less than $1 million a year from combined app revenues and in-app purchases. Companies and developers that make more than $1 million still have to pay Apple the normal 30% cut. The new policy will go into effect on January 1, 2021, and qualified developers will be judged on their 2020 revenues.

Indie game devs in particular will benefit from the new terms. As exposed by the heated legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, countless indie developers are essentially losing money by hosting their games on the App Store. The alternative, removing the game from a market with over 1 billion users, is a more difficult decision. So indie devs keep their titles on the App Store in hopes of increased sales. With the reduced 15% fee, these devs keep more of their earnings and theoretically may not struggle as much.

