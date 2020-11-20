All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation's Black Friday sale discounts nearly 300 PS4, PS5 games

Sony's new PlayStation Black Friday sale has steep discounts up to 70% off on nearly 300 PS4 and PS5 cross-generation games.

Published Fri, Nov 20 2020 1:21 PM CST
Today Sony announced the PlayStation Black Friday sale, and it offers some steep discounts on great back catalog games. This is the time to stock up for those free cross-gen PS5 upgrades.

New PS5 owners might want to take advantage of the new Black Friday sale, which slashes prices up to 70% across a huge selection of nearly 300 games.

Headliner deals include:

  • The Last of Us Part II - $30
  • Watch Dogs Legion - $40 (PS4 + PS5)
  • FF7 Remake - $40
  • Avengers - $30
  • GTA V - $15
  • NiOh 2 - $25
  • Doom Eternal (PS4 + PS5 when available) - $30
  • Tony Hawk 1 + 2 - $30
  • AC Odyssey - $30
  • Jedi Fallen Order - $24
  • Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $20
  • Destiny 2 Shadowkeep - $13
  • Skyrim Special Edition - $16
  • FF14 Complete Edition - $30
  • Fallout 76 - $14
  • Far Cry 5 - $15
  • Borderlands 3 (PS4 + PS5 when available) - $20
  • Witcher 3 Complete (PS4 + PS5 when available) - $15
  • Control Ultimate Edition (PS4 + PS5 when available) - $20

The following games include both a PS4 and PS5 version. Some games on this list are getting PS5 version upgrades, but they won't be available right now.

229 of these games are under $19.99, and the selection includes titles like Vampyr ($10), Killzone Shadowfall ($10), Gravity Rush 2 ($10), Ni No Kuni II ($10), The Technomancer ($4), and The Surge GOTY ($5).

The sale ends November 30, so be sure to scout out the deals to prepare your backlog. The PS5 plays all PS4 games better than ever, and any game installed on the built-in SSD will load faster--some by up to 50-70% faster.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

