Cyberpunk 2077 is a two disc game on PS4, clocks in at 70GB

Cyberpunk 2077 ships on two Blu-ray discs at 70GB, but it's not as big as Red Dead Redemption II's monstrous 105GB install size.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest game CD Projekt RED has ever made. Luckily its storage footprint doesn't make the game's scope.

According to new leaked images, Cyberpunk 2077 will ship on two Blu-ray discs on PS4. The back of the box says a minimum 70GB install for both discs, but the game is expected to get bigger with day one updates (and post-launch DLC).

All things considered this install size isn't so bad. Games like Final Fantasy XV (79GB), Final Fantasy VII Remake (85GB), and Red Dead Redemption II (105GB) all command huge space requirements. Cyberpunk 2077 is monumental in features and overall size, and has a huge dynamic GTA-style city with reactive NPCs, lots of gunplay, and branching questlines.