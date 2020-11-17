All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk 2077 is a two disc game on PS4, clocks in at 70GB

Cyberpunk 2077 ships on two Blu-ray discs at 70GB, but it's not as big as Red Dead Redemption II's monstrous 105GB install size.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 17 2020 2:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest game CD Projekt RED has ever made. Luckily its storage footprint doesn't make the game's scope.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a two disc game on PS4, clocks in at 70GB 14 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to new leaked images, Cyberpunk 2077 will ship on two Blu-ray discs on PS4. The back of the box says a minimum 70GB install for both discs, but the game is expected to get bigger with day one updates (and post-launch DLC).

All things considered this install size isn't so bad. Games like Final Fantasy XV (79GB), Final Fantasy VII Remake (85GB), and Red Dead Redemption II (105GB) all command huge space requirements. Cyberpunk 2077 is monumental in features and overall size, and has a huge dynamic GTA-style city with reactive NPCs, lots of gunplay, and branching questlines.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a two disc game on PS4, clocks in at 70GB 78 | TweakTown.com
Cyberpunk 2077 is a two disc game on PS4, clocks in at 70GB 65 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2020 at 1:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:altchar.com, t.co

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.