PTC's Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite coming to Magic Leap next year

Magic Leap and PTC have announced an expansion to their partnership. PTC's Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite coming to Magic Leap 2021.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Nov 12 2020 8:49 PM CST
Magic Leap and PTC announced that the Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite is coming to Magic Leap 1 next year, giving industrial enterprises access to productivity-boosting AR tools.

PTC's Vuforia is one of the most widely used augmented reality platforms, especially in industrial business sectors. Magic Leap already supports the Vuforia Engine, enabling businesses to author custom AR software using Vuforia technology. In 2021, PTC plans to bring its entire Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite to Magic Leap's spatial computing platform.

Vuforia's AR Enterprise Suite includes five AR tools for businesses, including Vuforia Chalk, a collaborative remote assistance tool. Vuforia Expert Capture for recording work instruction tutorials. Vuforia Studio, which enables you to create 3D training and work instructions. And Vuforia Spatial Toolbox for prototyping spatial computing projects.

The expanded partnership with PTC is one of the first moves that Magic Leap has made after appointing a new CEO and pivoting away from the consumer market and focusing its efforts on the enterprise space earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how businesses respond to Magic Leap's new direction next year.

PTC didn't give a release date for the Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite on Magic Leap. The company said it would be available "later in 2021."

NEWS SOURCE:magicleap.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

