Disney+ pushes past 73M subscribers, Netflix still far ahead with 183M

Disney+ subscribers shoot past 73 million, can't compare to Netflix with 183 million -- but originals like The Mandalorian help.

Disney+ is swinging with the big punches in 2020 which I'm sure is very thankful to the COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide, with a new subscriber milestone reached: 73 million.

The new streaming giant is behind Netflix which, as of April 2020, had 183 million subscribers. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the Q4 2020 earnings call: "I'm pleased to report that as of the end of the fourth quarter Disney plus had more than 73 million paid subscribers, far surpassing our expectations in just its first year".

"We're continuing to see positive trends. The growth of Disney plus speaks volumes about the strength of our IP, our unparalleled franchises and amazing content creators, all part of the Disney difference that sets us apart from everyone else. When you look across our full suite of streaming service, we have exceeded 120 million paid subscriptions worldwide".