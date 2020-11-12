Bethesda maintains $59.99 price for next-gen PS5 exclusive Deathloop
PS5 console exclusive Deathloop will cost $59.99 when it releases in 2021, a refreshing move as other publishers charge $70.
New console games are getting more expensive. A number companies are pushing $69.99 as the new MSRP for PS5 and Xbox Series X titles, but some publishers like Bethesda aren't jumping on board just yet.
Another major games-maker has refused to raise prices on their next-gen games. Bethesda joins Capcom, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts in maintaining a $59.99 price for new titles. Today Bethesda confirmed its first next-gen PS5 game, Deathloop, will cost the same as a current-gen game when it launches on May 21, 2021.
The 1v1 online shooter currently has two versions available for pre-order: the $59.99 standard version, which comes with a special skin, weapon, and trinket. The deluxe edition will cost $79.99 and comes with more stylish content like a PS5-exclusive Transtar weapon right out of Prey alongside two other unique weapons, two character skins, a soundtrack, and two character-buffing trinkets.
Deathloop has been designed specifically for the PS5, and utilizes the DualSense's haptic feedback triggers. The game will actually lock the triggers if your gun jams up to provide a new level of immersion to gameplay.
Deathloop is out May 21, 2021 on PS5 and PC. Check below for more info:
PRE-ORDER BONUS:
• Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)
• Character Skin: "Storm Rider" Colt
• One Trinket (equippable buff)
DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.
DELUXE EDITION CONTENT
• Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)
• Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal
• Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder
• Character Skin: "Party Crasher" Colt
• Character Skin: "Sharp Shooter" Julianna
• Original Game Soundtrack Selections
• Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)
DESIGNED FOR THE PS5
DEATHLOOP is built for a new generation, leveraging the PlayStation 5's hardware and graphics to bring Arkane's unique artistic vision to life like never before. DEATHLOOP takes advantage of new cutting-edge features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make each encounter feel unique and impactful.
IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T SUCCEED... DIE, DIE AGAIN
Every new loop is an opportunity to change things up. Use the knowledge you gain from each attempt to change up your playstyle, stealthily sneaking through levels or barreling into the fight, guns-blazing. In each loop you'll discover new secrets, gather intel on your targets as well as the island of Blackreef, and expand your arsenal. Armed with a host of otherworldly abilities and savage weaponry, you'll utilize every tool at your command to execute takedowns that are as striking as they are devastating. Customize your loadout wisely to survive this deadly game of hunter vs hunted.
SINGLE PLAYER GAMEPLAY INJECTED WITH DEADLY MULTIPLAYER
Are you the hero or the villain? You'll experience DEATHLOOP's main story as Colt, hunting down targets across the island of Blackreef to break the loop and earn your freedom. All the while, you'll be hunted by your rival Julianna, who can be controlled by another player. So if you're feeling devious, you, too, can step into Julianna's stylish sneakers and invade another player's campaign to kill Colt. The multiplayer experience is completely optional, and players can choose to have Julianna controlled by AI within their campaign.
THE ISLAND OF BLACKREEF - PARADISE OR PRISON
Arkane is renowned for magnificently artistic worlds with multiple pathways and emergent gameplay. DEATHLOOP will present a stunning, retro-future, 60s-inspired environment, that feels like a character within itself. While Blackreef may be a stylish wonderland, for Colt it is his prison, a world ruled by decadence where death has no meaning, and delinquents party forever while keeping him captive.