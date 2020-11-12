Bethesda maintains $59.99 price for next-gen PS5 exclusive Deathloop

New console games are getting more expensive. A number companies are pushing $69.99 as the new MSRP for PS5 and Xbox Series X titles, but some publishers like Bethesda aren't jumping on board just yet.

Another major games-maker has refused to raise prices on their next-gen games. Bethesda joins Capcom, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts in maintaining a $59.99 price for new titles. Today Bethesda confirmed its first next-gen PS5 game, Deathloop, will cost the same as a current-gen game when it launches on May 21, 2021.

The 1v1 online shooter currently has two versions available for pre-order: the $59.99 standard version, which comes with a special skin, weapon, and trinket. The deluxe edition will cost $79.99 and comes with more stylish content like a PS5-exclusive Transtar weapon right out of Prey alongside two other unique weapons, two character skins, a soundtrack, and two character-buffing trinkets.

Deathloop has been designed specifically for the PS5, and utilizes the DualSense's haptic feedback triggers. The game will actually lock the triggers if your gun jams up to provide a new level of immersion to gameplay.

Deathloop is out May 21, 2021 on PS5 and PC. Check below for more info: