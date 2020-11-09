Assassins Creed Valhalla drops to 1194 x 672 on Xbox One S, under 720p
Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the regular PS4 renders at around 1728 x 972 while the Xbox One S renders it at around 1344 x 756.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 10:05 PM CST
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now here and so we know how the rendering resolutions are on the current-gen consoles, including the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro.
The folks at VG Tech confirm that the Xbox One X renders Assassin's Creed Valhalla at around 3093 x 1740, while its lowest point is 2432 x 1368 and highest is full 4K at 3840 x 2160. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 Pro runs the game at around 2304 x 1296, its lowest point is 1824 x 1026 while its highest is 1440p at 2560 x 1440.
I've compiled it into a list below:
Xbox One X
- Xbox One X highest native resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Xbox One X lowest native resolution: 2432 x 1368
- Xbox One X most common resolution: 3093 x 1740
Xbox One S
- Xbox One S highest native resolution: 1600 x 900
- Xbox One S lowest native resolution: 1194 x 672
- Xbox One S most common resolution: 1344 x 756
PlayStation 4 Pro
- PlayStation 4 Pro highest native resolution: 2560 x 1440
- PlayStation 4 Pro lowest native resolution: 1824 x 1026
- PlayStation 4 Pro most common resolution: 2304 x 1296
PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 4 highest native resolution: 1920 x 1080
- PlayStation 4 lowest native resolution: 1493 x 840
- PlayStation 4 most common resolution: 1728 x 972
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, wccftech.com
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Seeya Technology now producing a 1-inch 2560x2560 OLED microdisplay
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Watch Dogs: Legion source code leaked, comes in at 560GB