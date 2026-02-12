User captures footage of GeForce RTX 5090 catching fire on first system boot

One unlucky Chinese PC gamer captured footage of their new RTX 5090 rig turning on for the first time, and the GPU caught on fire.

TL;DR: A Chinese gamer's MSI GeForce RTX 5090 reportedly caught fire immediately after first use, raising concerns about GPU safety beyond known 16-pin power connector issues. The incident highlights potential hardware defects, with no official warranty or investigation due to the card's unofficial market status in China.

When building a new gaming rig or upgrading a PC, that moment you press the power button for the first time is always a little stressful. Will it turn on? Will there be an error code? These are probably the main concerns, with 'Will my GPU spark and catch on fire?' likely far down the list as a true nightmare scenario.

GeForced RTX 5090 on fire, image credit: Bilibili user 晚睡等于早死

When it comes to modern high-end enthusiast and flagship PC gaming GPUs, specifically the GeForce RTX 4090 and the GeForce RTX 5090, you can add 16-pin power connector issues to the list based on ongoing reports and cases of cables and connectors melting. However, this report (via Videocardz) of a Chinese gamer's MSI-branded GeForce RTX 5090 catching fire the moment they fired up their upgraded rig for the first time is a little different.

According to the report, the issue appears to be with the GPU itself and is not related to the power connector or the 12V-2x6 PCIe 5.0 cable. The user posted a five-second clip on the Chinese social media platform BiliBili, which quickly gained nearly 100,000 views. And yes, it's an alarming thing to see a GPU on fire.

Apparently, they quickly turned the PC off and extinguished the fire. After that, the PC was tested with a spare GeForce RTX 5060 and worked fine, confirming that the issue was isolated to the GeForce RTX 5090. However, because the GeForce RTX 5090 isn't legally allowed to be sold in China, and the user obtained the card through a proxy seller, the RMA or repair process will need to be handled without a warranty or even a manufacturer's guarantee.

Without an investigation, the root cause of the issue remains unknown, as does the video's validity.