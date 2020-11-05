Sea of Thieves: 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X, 1080p on Xbox Series S

Sea of Thieves on Xbox Series X hits 4K 60FPS while Xbox Series S hits 1080p 60FPS, both have improved load times and more.

Sea of Thieves is a gigantic game for Microsoft and the Xbox (and PC) with over 15 million people playing the game, but now the company is teasing the upgrades Sea of Thieves have on the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Rare has detailed that the upgrades we can expect from the Xbox Series X version of Sea of Thieves is pretty big, with 4K 60FPS on the best-specced Xbox while the Xbox Series S chugs away at 1080p 60FPS. Both versions of the game on the XSX and XSS will have improved load times, too.

I would've thought all that Zen 2 + RDNA 2 + PCIe 4.0 SSD grunt would've had Microsoft pumping 1440p at the very least at 60FPS on the Xbox Series S, but I guess not. 1080p 60FPS is alright -- but it's a big drop from 4K 60FPS.

The upgrade for Sea of Thieves and the next-gen Xbox will drop on November 10.