PlayStation 5 UI has built-in performance/resolution game preset modes

The PS5 operating system includes a nifty preset system that globally controls performance and resolution of PS4 and PS5 games.

The latest PS5 innovation proves these next-gen consoles are more like PCs than ever.

The PS5's OS has a nifty little addition that gamers will appreciate: A global preset toggle that favors higher resolution or higher performance in boosted PS4 and PS5 games. The option is in the PS5's settings pane and can be changed at any time.

Basically this will let PS5 owners select one setting and the console will automatically prioritize either mode. The global preset will make it so players don't have to change the perf/resolution settings on a game-by-game basis. Feel like playing Spider-Man Miles Morales in 4K 60FPS? Turn on Performance Mode. Want to enjoy eye-popping visuals? Change the console to Resolution Mode to hit 4K 30FPS with ray tracing enabled.

The feature wasn't explicitly talked about in the PlayStation Support video and was kind of glossed over. But that didn't stop eagle-eyed gamers from noticing and sharing it on social media.

The PlayStation 5 releases in just a week on November 12, 2020.