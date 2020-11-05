All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

PlayStation 5 UI has built-in performance/resolution game preset modes

The PS5 operating system includes a nifty preset system that globally controls performance and resolution of PS4 and PS5 games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 5 2020 1:59 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The latest PS5 innovation proves these next-gen consoles are more like PCs than ever.

PlayStation 5 UI has built-in performance/resolution game preset modes 53 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The PS5's OS has a nifty little addition that gamers will appreciate: A global preset toggle that favors higher resolution or higher performance in boosted PS4 and PS5 games. The option is in the PS5's settings pane and can be changed at any time.

Basically this will let PS5 owners select one setting and the console will automatically prioritize either mode. The global preset will make it so players don't have to change the perf/resolution settings on a game-by-game basis. Feel like playing Spider-Man Miles Morales in 4K 60FPS? Turn on Performance Mode. Want to enjoy eye-popping visuals? Change the console to Resolution Mode to hit 4K 30FPS with ray tracing enabled.

The feature wasn't explicitly talked about in the PlayStation Support video and was kind of glossed over. But that didn't stop eagle-eyed gamers from noticing and sharing it on social media.

The PlayStation 5 releases in just a week on November 12, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/5/2020 at 1:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.