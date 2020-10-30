AMD teases 1440p and 4K gaming benchmarks on RX 6800, 6800 XT, 6900 XT

AMD have just provided a bunch more benchmark results for its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards.

The new Big Navi cards were benched against NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, with AMD running a suite of games at both 1440p and 4K. I've got the 4K benchmark results below -- if you want the 1440p results, check out AMD's official page on the Big Navi benchmarks.