Switch JoyCon prices drop closer to controller's actual value

Nintendo has lowered the Switch JoyCon prices to $40 a piece, a nice drop but it's not enough to reflect the controller's quality.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 24 2020 5:31 PM CDT
Nintendo officially reduces Switch JoyCon MSRP to $39.99 per controller, a $10 price drop...but it's not enough.

Switch JoyCon prices drop closer to controller's actual value

The Switch JoyCon controllers are neat little contraptions with gyroscoping tracking, unique split-design for dual-handed play, and can detach from the base Switch for on-the-go two-player action. There's just one big problem: The JoyCons are rather cheap. The JoyCons don't outright break easily, though--instead their malfunction is a more maddening slow burn where the analog sticks move all by themselves.

JoyCon drift is a well-documented issue in the gaming sphere and has afflicted many long-time Switch owners. It's so bad that consumers have actually sued Nintendo over it. Worse still, the JoyCons used to be $49.99 a piece, a premium cost associated with Nintendo products. It's part of the Switch tax, a concept that sees most games and peripherals costing more than other platforms.

More than 4 years into the Switch's lifecycle, Nintendo is apparently relenting somewhat on the Switch tax. Single JoyCons now retail for $39.99 a piece, which is $80 for two singles. For comparison, the 2x JoyCon dual pack has always cost $80, roughly $20 more than a Nintendo Switch game.

Realistically you're better of just picking up a Switch Pro controller and going that route.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

