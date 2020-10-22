PUBG update on consoles: new framerate priority mode for 60FPS

The new PUBG Console Update 9.1 is floating out, introduces Framerate Priority mode which ups the FPS cap to 60FPS on consoles.

The new PUBG update for consoles is here giving Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro owners a higher FPS gaming experience.

PUBG's new Console Update 9.1 has a nifty new 'Framerate Priority mode' that lifts the frame rate cap all the way up to 60FPS, and the resolution to 1080p. We could expect the new Framerate Priority mode pushing 1080p 60FPS on the base line consoles in the future, too.

"The Framerate Priority setting has some exciting changes this time around. The frame cap is now lifted to 60 FPS and the screen resolution will be set to 1920 x 1080 to increase framerates. The new Framerate Priority is available on Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro, and we are investigating ways to bring the lifted frame cap to other console devices as well. Stay tuned".

"Cradled hidden among the clouds in the highlands of South America lies Paramo, an ancient land with ancient secrets. Paramo's dangers are plentiful, but none so dangerous as the active volcano nearby whose molten lava streams flow across the land. Survivors dropping onto the Paramo Battlegrounds will only be able to reach the highlands via helicopter, which also have the task of distributing Care Packages around the field. Paramo is a 3x3 map with a dynamic world new to PUBG. This dynamic world system alters locations between matches, making every trip to Paramo a unique experience".