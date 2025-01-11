Lossless Scaling 3 with FG released: 20x perf boost, 'turns GeForce GT 1030 into RTX 5090'

TL;DR: Lossless Scaling Frame Generation 3 introduces significant improvements, including 10x and 20x frame generation, reducing latency by 24% and GPU load by up to 45%. While it enhances slower-paced games, it can cause artifacts in others. The update features a new UI and an unlocked multiplier capped at X20 for greater flexibility. Lossless Scaling Frame Generation 3 introduces significant improvements, including 10x and 20x frame generation, reducing latency by 24% and GPU load by up to 45%. While it enhances slower-paced games, it can cause artifacts in others. The update features a new UI and an unlocked multiplier capped at X20 for greater flexibility.

Lossless Scaling Frame Generation 3 has been released with some lofty headline-grabbing claims, with its new 10x and 20x frame generation turning a GeForce GT 1030 into a monster ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090.

In reality, enabling insanely high frame generation has its own issues, as it creates artifacts that make games completely unplayable. Most games can't use this technology, but slower-paced games (emulation, gaming in a browser, etc) would be great. The developers of LSFG 3 have made improvements to frame generation when it comes to latency, too.

The developers says that there is a 24% reduction in latency versus the previous release, as well as a much bigger 40-45% reduction on GPU load, depending on which mode you've got enabled. There's also a new beta with an improved UI, which looks pretty sharp.

Key improvements include : Better quality: Reduced flickering and border artifacts, with noticeable enhancements in motion clarity and overall smoothness.

Lower GPU load : A 40% reduction for X2 mode compared to LSFG 2 (non-performance mode). Over 45% reduction for multipliers above X2 compared to LSFG 2 (non-performance mode). The "Resolution Scale" feature remains an excellent way to further reduce GPU load. For instance, setting it to 90% roughly aligns with the LSFG 2 "Performance" mode.

Improved latency : Latency testing with the OSLTT tool (at 40 base FPS, x2) shows approximately 24% better end-to-end latency compared to LSFG 2.

Unlocked multiplier : LSFG 3 also introduces an unlocked multiplier, now capped at X20. While this offers greater flexibility, the following recommendations apply for optimal results:

Base framerate: A minimum of 30 FPS is required (40 FPS or higher is preferred, with 60 FPS being ideal) at 1080p. For best overall experience, locking the game framerate is recommended. This helps to avoid 100% GPU load (reducing its impact on latency) and ensures smoother framepacing. For higher resolution use at higher than recommended framerates or use the "Resolution Scale" option to downscale input to 1080p: For 1440p, set it to 75%. For 4K, set it to 50%.

You can check out Lossless Scaling Frame Generation 3 on Steam right here.