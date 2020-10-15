NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
EVGA's new 'XOC 450W' BIOS for GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra released

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra receives new BIOS that lets 450W of power flow through the card with the new XOC BIOS released.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 8:35 PM CDT
EVGA has just released a new "XOC 450W BIOS" for its GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra graphics card, which allows up to 450W flow through the card.

The GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra has a stock 400W limit out of the box, with +5% offered with power limit increases -- but the new XOC 450W BIOS allows up to 450W of power flowing through the card, a larger +18% increase.

EVGA is now at the same level as the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition -- which I reviewed right here -- in terms of power limit. We should see near identical performance between the two, at least in stock form -- not taking into considering tearing it apart and putting each of the cards under LN2 cooling.

You can read up more on, and grab the new XOC 450W BIOS here.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

