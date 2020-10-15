EVGA's new 'XOC 450W' BIOS for GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra released

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra receives new BIOS that lets 450W of power flow through the card with the new XOC BIOS released.

EVGA has just released a new "XOC 450W BIOS" for its GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra graphics card, which allows up to 450W flow through the card.

The GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra has a stock 400W limit out of the box, with +5% offered with power limit increases -- but the new XOC 450W BIOS allows up to 450W of power flowing through the card, a larger +18% increase.

EVGA is now at the same level as the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition -- which I reviewed right here -- in terms of power limit. We should see near identical performance between the two, at least in stock form -- not taking into considering tearing it apart and putting each of the cards under LN2 cooling.

You can read up more on, and grab the new XOC 450W BIOS here.