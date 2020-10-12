HTC now selling Vive Cosmos bundled with AORUS laptops

HTC and GIGABYTE partnered to offer VR fans a set of bundle packages that include a Cosmos VR headset and an AORUS gaming laptop.

HTC recently partnered with GIGABYTE Technologies to offer Vive Cosmos bungles that include powerful gaming laptops to give you a full VR solution in one package.

HTC's new Cosmos Series x AORUS 15G bundles include Vive Cosmos VR headsets and AORUS 15G gaming laptops. The packages are available in four different varieties, with prices starting at $2,249.

GIGABYTE is offering two different laptop models. The AORUS 15G SB includes a Core i7-10750H and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti paired with a 15.6" 144Hz 1080p display. If those specs aren't good enough for you, the AORUS 15G WB packs a more powerful i7-10875H processor with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q and a 240Hz display.

Each laptop is available with your choice of a Vive Cosmos with inside out tracking or a Vive Cosmos Elite with SteamVR tracking. They also come with the Viveport software and Cosmos drivers pre-installed. The AORUS 15G laptops also include VR Mode, which automatically enables a high-performance profile to detect the Vive Cosmos.

"We've heard that one of the biggest barriers to adoption of PC-VR is the setup, so we're taking the hassle out of it by giving you everything you need to get started in one package," said Daniel O'Brien, General Manager, HTC Americas. "The Cosmos Series x AORUS 15G bundle delivers the best possible VR experience by pairing stunning visuals with a powerful laptop, and the option for either the convenient inside-out tracking of a VIVE Cosmos or the precise external tracking of a VIVE Cosmos Elite."

For more information about the Cosmos Series x AORUS 15G bundles at vive.com