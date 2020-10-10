NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

If you're showering this way, you can do short and long term damage

Researchers have found that there could be millions of people who are showering incorrectly, and this is the best way to shower.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Oct 10 2020 8:34 AM CDT
It turns out you may be showering incorrectly, or at least according to doctors that recently talked to The Daily Mail.

According to the doctors a massive factor in showering correctly comes from how hot the water is, and if you are one of the potentially millions of people out there who love a near-boiling hot shower - you might want to stop doing that. The researchers say that its important to wash your face in lukewarm or almost cold water as hot water can dry out the skin on your face.

Additionally, the researchers say that hot water can lead to short and long-term damage that includes broken or dilated blood vessels. On top of that, washing your face with hot water can strip your face from natural oils that are healthy for your skin. The experts recommend to save your face washing for when you are out of the shower, and make sure to rinse your face with a gentle cleanser.

Hadley King, MD, told Marie Claire, "Facial skin, like all skin, can become too dry if there is too much contact with water. Therefore, a general rule of thumb for showering is to make it not too long, not too hot, and not too frequent. If the warmth is limited to lukewarm, then risk of dilating capillaries is minimized."

If you are interested in more information about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, dailymail.co.uk

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

