If you're showering this way, you can do short and long term damage

It turns out you may be showering incorrectly, or at least according to doctors that recently talked to The Daily Mail.

According to the doctors a massive factor in showering correctly comes from how hot the water is, and if you are one of the potentially millions of people out there who love a near-boiling hot shower - you might want to stop doing that. The researchers say that its important to wash your face in lukewarm or almost cold water as hot water can dry out the skin on your face.

Additionally, the researchers say that hot water can lead to short and long-term damage that includes broken or dilated blood vessels. On top of that, washing your face with hot water can strip your face from natural oils that are healthy for your skin. The experts recommend to save your face washing for when you are out of the shower, and make sure to rinse your face with a gentle cleanser.

Hadley King, MD, told Marie Claire, "Facial skin, like all skin, can become too dry if there is too much contact with water. Therefore, a general rule of thumb for showering is to make it not too long, not too hot, and not too frequent. If the warmth is limited to lukewarm, then risk of dilating capillaries is minimized."

