NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

HTC introduces Vive Pro Secure VR headset for classified environments

HTC revealed the Vive Pro Secure, which has modified components to make it compliant with Authority to Operate requirements.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Oct 7 2020 9:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HTC revealed yet another version of its Vive Pro VR headset. The new Vive Pro Secure has been modified to operate in secure locations that require Authority to Operate (ATO), which means government agencies can now deploy VR installations in classified sites.

HTC introduces Vive Pro Secure VR headset for classified environments 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

HTC partnered with PNY Technologies to modify the Vive Pro to comply with ATO requirements, including restricting the radios, cameras, and wireless communication hardware. Vive Pro Secure doesn't have eye-tracking sensors either.

HTC designed the Vive Pro Secure to work in offline environments with no internet access. It operates on an Offline SteamVR Library that does not send or receive data through the internet, even if the computer has an internet connection.

The Vive Pro Secure is otherwise identical to the original Vive Pro, with a 1440 x 1600 per eye resolution on dual 3.5" OLED displays. The headset also includes a built-in audio solution, so you don't need extra headphones.

HTC didn't reveal the Vive Pro Secure's price, and it didn't say when the headset would be available. PNY Pro's sales team is taking inquiries if you're interested in acquiring a Vive Pro Secure.

Buy at Amazon

HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1199.01
$1199.01$1199.01$1625.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2020 at 9:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.