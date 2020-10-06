WHO warns of 'pandemic fatigue', a call for action has been made

The World Health Organization has put out a new warning for what it calls 'pandemic fatigue'. A call to action has been made.

According to WHO Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge, European countries have been warned about "pandemic fatigue", which it says poses a threat to how the continent is going to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO head says that this statement is based on "aggregated survey data from countries across the region", and that "In such circumstances it is easy and natural to feel apathetic and demotivated, to experience fatigue."

Additionally, Kluge says that European health authorities should listen to the public and work with them to implement "new and innovative ways" to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the WHO pointed towards Turkey employing social media polls in an attempt to understand the public's thoughts surrounding the pandemic. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.