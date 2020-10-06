NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

WHO warns of 'pandemic fatigue', a call for action has been made

The World Health Organization has put out a new warning for what it calls 'pandemic fatigue'. A call to action has been made.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Oct 6 2020 6:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) has been made about what is called "pandemic fatigue".

WHO warns of 'pandemic fatigue', a call for action has been made 03 | TweakTown.com

According to WHO Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge, European countries have been warned about "pandemic fatigue", which it says poses a threat to how the continent is going to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO head says that this statement is based on "aggregated survey data from countries across the region", and that "In such circumstances it is easy and natural to feel apathetic and demotivated, to experience fatigue."

Additionally, Kluge says that European health authorities should listen to the public and work with them to implement "new and innovative ways" to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the WHO pointed towards Turkey employing social media polls in an attempt to understand the public's thoughts surrounding the pandemic. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$13.99$11.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2020 at 5:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.