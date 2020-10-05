Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow

Baldur's Gate 3's anticipated early access build will launch on both PC and Mac tomorrow, October 6 at 10AM PST, Larian today confirmed.

As part of early access, Mac gamers will have direct say in how Baldur's Gate 3 evolves over time. This is a pretty big deal as most early access titles just include PC gamers and leave Mac gamers out. Larian is using all feedback from core RPG fans to help solidify their next opus. Baldur's Gate 3's early access will include Act 1, but Acts 2-3 are still in development, and Larian expects the project to remain in early access for a year or so before it's ready for a finalized launch.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect with Baldur's Gate 3's early access build:

25 hours of content (Act 1)

6 player classes

9 races/sub-races

5 recruit-able origin characters

Turn-based combat

Full dialog sequences with variable outcomes

Dynamic/interactive environments

Baldur's Gate 3 launches in Early Access tomorrow, October 6, 2020 at 10AM PST on Mac OS and PC via Steam and on Google's new Stadia game streaming platform.

We've included some extra screenshots below (look at how epic they are!):