NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow

Baldur's Gate 3's early access build is launching simultaneously on PC and Mac starting tomorrow, developer Larian confirms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 12:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Baldur's Gate 3's anticipated early access build will launch on both PC and Mac tomorrow, October 6 at 10AM PST, Larian today confirmed.

Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow 37 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

As part of early access, Mac gamers will have direct say in how Baldur's Gate 3 evolves over time. This is a pretty big deal as most early access titles just include PC gamers and leave Mac gamers out. Larian is using all feedback from core RPG fans to help solidify their next opus. Baldur's Gate 3's early access will include Act 1, but Acts 2-3 are still in development, and Larian expects the project to remain in early access for a year or so before it's ready for a finalized launch.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect with Baldur's Gate 3's early access build:

  • 25 hours of content (Act 1)
  • 6 player classes
  • 9 races/sub-races
  • 5 recruit-able origin characters
  • Turn-based combat
  • Full dialog sequences with variable outcomes
  • Dynamic/interactive environments

Baldur's Gate 3 launches in Early Access tomorrow, October 6, 2020 at 10AM PST on Mac OS and PC via Steam and on Google's new Stadia game streaming platform.

We've included some extra screenshots below (look at how epic they are!):

Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow 35 | TweakTown.com
Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow 36 | TweakTown.com
Baldur's Gate 3 early access also coming to Mac tomorrow 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Neverwinter Nights - PlayStation 4 Enhanced Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$45.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2020 at 12:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.