Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian opens new studio, begins work on 'two very ambitious RPGs'

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has opened a new studio in the birthplace of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, and is working on two new RPGs.

With the release and success of Baldur's Gate 3, developer Larian Studios is now one of the world's most esteemed RPG creators. Although we won't be getting an expansion, and Larian is officially moving on from the Baldur's Gate franchise (Hasbro is looking to pick up the pieces), the studio is hard at work on "two very ambitious RPGs."

With that, Larian Studios is expanding, with Larian Studios Warsaw opening in Poland to help work on its upcoming games. Larian calls Warsaw "one of the greatest RPG development hubs in the world," and it's no secret why - the city is home to CD Projekt Red, who created The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.

Interestingly, this isn't the only news surrounding a high-profile developer opening a Polish-based studio. Activision announced that its new Elsewhere Entertainment studio in the region is being set up to create a new "narrative-based, genre-defining AAA franchise."

"Systems-heavy RPGs need best-in-class developers; that's why we've put the people who build those systems at the center of our culture," the announcement writes. "As the team ramps up development on our next games, we're excited to meet talented programmers, RPG designers, writers, and more who are local to Poland or interested in relocating."

There are several new Larian Studios Warsaw job openings currently listed, covering everything from graphics and engine programmers to writers and RPG designers. CD Projekt RED responded to Larian's post about opening a new Warsaw studio with, "Welcome to Warsaw, neighbors! Can't wait to see what you're cooking!"

It's exciting to see Larian working on two ambitious RPGs. It will be interesting to find out the settings or whether any of them are based on existing IPs like Bladur's Gate and Dungeons & Dragons. Larian has come out to state that, like with Baldur's Gate 3, it plans on releasing its next major RPG into Early Access - so we shouldn't have to wait too long before being able to go hands-on with what the studio is cooking up next.