Check out this Spider-Man themed custom PlayStation 5 console render

This is an amazing PlayStation 5 Spider-Man Limited Edition console render, one of the best custom PS5 renders yet. I want one!

If I was someone with power at Sony, I would be pushing for some of these custom PlayStation 5 consoles to become real -- and more than just a beautiful 3D render.

Our friends at LetsGoDigital have got some beautiful photos from their in-house digital artist Giuseppe 'Snoreyn' Spinelli, who has got a beautiful PS5 Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition console. And man, does it look good.

The slick PS5 Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition console has been infused with the sleek design of the regular PS5, but has been splashed on both sides with the Spider-Man Miles Morales aesthetic -- with an entire spider web across the PlayStation 5 with a beautiful glossy finish.

Better yet, the spider web reflects red light which would look amazing in a room with light reflecting off it.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES