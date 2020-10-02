Amnesia Rebirth's mind-twisting insanity system is infectious
Frictional Games discusses Amnesia Rebirth's bizarre new insanity system and how it can infect Tasi like a corrupting disease.
Frictional Games' new mind-warping psychological horror sequel links fear and insanity to
Today the macabre devs behind the new Amnesia Rebirth revealed some interesting new details about the sequel. Rebirth also features The Dark Descent's insanity system, but this time it's interwoven into the "emotionally harrowing journey." Rebirth's main character, Tasi, is infected with a strange and bizarre disease that marks her skin; as you play and encounter terrors of the Algerian desert, the corruption will spread across her body almost like a physical manifestation of fear and insanity.
If Tasi becomes too frightened, her affliction will take a harsh turn for the worse. There will be very visible changes to her appearance, and worse still, it will have immense narrative significance. If the affliction goes too far, not only will it threaten the life of herself, but also of her loved ones.
The whole fear system has now gone from being a gimmicky addition to being an integral part of the whole story. It really helped us to simulate a looming sense of dread and to capture that feel of character's descent down a spiral of despair.
Frictional also showed off new gameplay that reinforces the first-person adventure-style exploration and puzzle mechanics. The gameplay was early main game footage and doesn't show evidence of the new fear/disease system. Frictional promises that the insanity mechanic will fold directly into the game's outcomes and hints the endings could change depending on how many horrifying things you see and experience.
Amnesia Rebirth releases October 20 on GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store and PS4.
Check below for more info:
You can't let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.
"I know you. I know what you're capable of."
In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.
"Do not allow yourself anger, do not allow yourself to fear."
Time is against you. Step into Tasi's shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step-by-step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.
- First-person narrative horror experience
- Explore environments and uncover their histories.
- Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.
- Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.
- Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.