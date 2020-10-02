Amnesia Rebirth's mind-twisting insanity system is infectious

Frictional Games discusses Amnesia Rebirth's bizarre new insanity system and how it can infect Tasi like a corrupting disease.

Frictional Games' new mind-warping psychological horror sequel links fear and insanity to

Today the macabre devs behind the new Amnesia Rebirth revealed some interesting new details about the sequel. Rebirth also features The Dark Descent's insanity system, but this time it's interwoven into the "emotionally harrowing journey." Rebirth's main character, Tasi, is infected with a strange and bizarre disease that marks her skin; as you play and encounter terrors of the Algerian desert, the corruption will spread across her body almost like a physical manifestation of fear and insanity.

If Tasi becomes too frightened, her affliction will take a harsh turn for the worse. There will be very visible changes to her appearance, and worse still, it will have immense narrative significance. If the affliction goes too far, not only will it threaten the life of herself, but also of her loved ones. The whole fear system has now gone from being a gimmicky addition to being an integral part of the whole story. It really helped us to simulate a looming sense of dread and to capture that feel of character's descent down a spiral of despair.

Frictional also showed off new gameplay that reinforces the first-person adventure-style exploration and puzzle mechanics. The gameplay was early main game footage and doesn't show evidence of the new fear/disease system. Frictional promises that the insanity mechanic will fold directly into the game's outcomes and hints the endings could change depending on how many horrifying things you see and experience.

Amnesia Rebirth releases October 20 on GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store and PS4.

