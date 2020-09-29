EA Play adds massive value to Game Pass at Xbox Series X|S launch

EA plans to bring a huge catalog of 89 playable games to Xbox Game Pass right in time for the Xbox Series X/S launch in November.

EA Play is coming free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in time for the Xbox Series X|S launch.

EA will bring its massive 89 game catalog to Xbox Game Pass on November 10, 2020, Microsoft today announced. The EA Play subscription, which includes access to heavy-hitting games like FIFA 20, Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, Dragon Age, and Mass Effect, will be free for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The strategy here is two-fold and benefits both companies. Microsoft gets more content to add value to Game Pass, a subscription that's now so powerful it's become the centerpiece for the Xbox brand. EA gets access to over 15 million subscribers and wants to take advantage of the Game Pass Effect, which uses the subscription to generate full game sales. EA has also included 48 monetized live-based games in its massive back-catalog list of EA Play titles in an effort to get microtransaction revenues.

There's also the added benefit of Project xCloud streaming. All games available on Game Pass Ultimate can be streamed to Android devices for free, and also streamed to iOS devices via Xbox One console remote play.

EA Play will drop on November 10, 2020 alongside the Xbox Series X/S launch, and will be free in the $14.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

