Empire Strikes Back returns to theaters for 40th anniversary

Fandango and Lucasfilm are bringing Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back to the big screen to celebrate 40th anniversary.

Published Fri, Sep 18 2020 6:45 PM CDT
The Empire Strikes Back is returning to the big screen next Friday to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

In what could be an ill-timed event, Lucasfilm and Fandango are partnering to bring The Empire Strikes Back to theaters to commemorate the film's 40th birthday. The iconic film is regarded as the best in the series and was originally released in May 1980. Some theaters (like mine) are showing the film the entire week from Thursday, September 24 all the way to Thursday, October 1, so be sure to check your listings.

Fandango does a good job compiling everything here. Most theaters are requiring patrons to wear full facemask coverings while in the theaters, so keep that in mind too.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

