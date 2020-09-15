NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Our best look at AMD's new 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card

The more I see of AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics card, the more I like it -- Big Navi is coming in October.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 9:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD thought it would be cool to unveil their new Big Navi-based RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series reference graphics card on Fortnite barely 48 hours ago... but now we have a much better look at the flagship Big Navi.

Our best look at AMD's new 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new leaks are from YouTuber 'JayzTwoCents' who showed off an actual photo of what should turn out to be the Radeon RX 6900 XT. We can see the triple-fan cooler at the front, a chucnky 2.5-slot cooler, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The 'RADEON' logo on top will glow red of course, while he also leaked out two other models which should eventuate into the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6700 series reference card looks to be a dual-fan affair.

Our best look at AMD's new 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 02 | TweakTown.comOur best look at AMD's new 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 03 | TweakTown.com

We'll know everything on October 28 when AMD will reveal the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$289.99$283.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2020 at 9:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.