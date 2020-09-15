Our best look at AMD's new 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card

The more I see of AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics card, the more I like it -- Big Navi is coming in October.

AMD thought it would be cool to unveil their new Big Navi-based RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series reference graphics card on Fortnite barely 48 hours ago... but now we have a much better look at the flagship Big Navi.

The new leaks are from YouTuber 'JayzTwoCents' who showed off an actual photo of what should turn out to be the Radeon RX 6900 XT. We can see the triple-fan cooler at the front, a chucnky 2.5-slot cooler, and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

The 'RADEON' logo on top will glow red of course, while he also leaked out two other models which should eventuate into the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6700 series reference card looks to be a dual-fan affair.

We'll know everything on October 28 when AMD will reveal the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.