This is what AMD's 'Big Navi' Radeon RX 6000 series card looks like

AMD is still a while away from delivering its next-gen RDNA 2-based Big Navi graphics cards in gamers hands, but now we have yet another tease: this time, of the reference cooler.

We are looking at what should eventuate into the Radeon RX 6700 XT -- or even the Radeon RX 6900 XT -- with a dual-slot reference design and hefty triple-fan cooler. We have dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which looks so bulky against NVIDIA's new 12-pin PCIe connector on the GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition.

The new RADEON logo is right up top, looking very GeForce-y right there -- while AMD has 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI (this should be HDMI 2.1 which is 8K60/4K120 compatible) and a USB Type-C (this could be VirtualLink, but we'll have to wait and see).

AMD's next-gen RDNA 2-based Big Navi graphics card to be within "spitting distance" of GeForce RTX 3080 performance.

For whatever damn reason, Radeon marketing thinks it's 'cool' and 'hip' to unveil and detail their latest graphics card in one of the least-demanding, least graphically impressive games of the last 10 years: Fortnite.

A game mostly populated by young kids, who can't afford new Big Navi graphics cards -- but whatever. Here's some more shots of the new reference Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards:

Aaaaand a few more:

The Very Latest Big Navi Specs

These specs are from a collection of the latest reports and rumors, and can change at any moment. I'm sure you'll know, because it'll be one of the most exciting news posts of 2020.

GPU : Navi 20 aka Big Navi

Node : 7nm+

Compute units : 80

Stream processors : 5120

TMUs / ROPs : 320 / 64

Base GPU clock : ???

Boost GPU clock : ???

Game GPU clock : ???

Compute power : ???

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6

Memory interface : 512-bit

Memory bandwidth : 896-1024GB/sec

TBP: 250-300W (or more)

The Very Latest on Big Navi

No custom Big Navi in 2020 : This is unfortunate, but AMD will most likely really nail the reference cooler this time around with Big Navi. The custom cards will be even better, faster, and cooler -- oh and they'll have various designs that differ from the reference Big Navi card.

Big Navi AKA everything else : Big Navi is also known as Navi 2X, and is powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. So if you've heard about "Big Navi" then that is "Navi 2X" which is powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. They're all one and the same thing.

No HBM2 or HBM2e memory, it's GDDR6 : This is the latest news... AMD is not using HBM2 or HBM2e memory and rather GDDR6 which has been a gigantic leap for current RDNA and Turing-based graphics cards on the market right now. HBM2 and HBM2e are also very expensive.

Big Navi launches in November : Big Navi is launching in November 2020. We might not see every single RDNA 2 card launched in November, but we should see at least a couple launch.

Alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: November 2020 is going to be the hottest month of 2020 for gamers, tech enthusiasts and performance enthusiasts -- we have the launch of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X, the launch of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5, and AMD's next-gen Big Navi graphics cards.

Previous Big Navi / RDNA 2 highlights:

Big Navi / RDNA 2 launching in November key points

November 2020 launch : Firstly, AMD aiming for November means it puts the next-gen Radeon a couple of months behind NVIDIA is the rumors (and my sources) are true about an "August 2020 launch, September 2020 release" for the next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

How AMD benefits from a November launch : It will allow the company to have a couple of months to see where NVIDIA has priced its next-gen cards, and to gauge how performance is once it hits the hands of customers. AMD would then have a couple of months to be ready for a possible KO blow (at least for 2020) with Big Navi.

Thanksgiving launch : This is big for obvious reasons, but AMD being able to be inside of the next-gen Xbox Series X, the next-gen PlayStation 5, and have an NVIDIA Killer with Big Navi -- all for thanksgiving? What better gift can AMD bring to the table for Thanksgiving than that?!

Launching alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X : The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a 40-50% boost over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ? Well, we could see AMD take out the end of 2020 with Intel and NVIDIA destroying products. Amazing.

Lisa Su did say Big Navi was coming in 'late 2020': November is pretty damn spot on with "late 2020", right?!

(Older) Quick RDNA 2 / Big Navi specs