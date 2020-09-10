Here's a 24K gold luxury PlayStation 5, which will cost you $10,000+

Truly Exquisite is now accepting pre-orders for its expensive PlayStation 5, with 24K gold and platinum finish for $10,000.

If you have $10,000 burning a hole in your pocket right now, and want one of the most exclusive products of 2020 -- if not in the gaming industry, then prepare your credit card.

Luxury retailer Truly Exquisite has unveiled its new totally amazing custom 24-carat gold, platinum or 18-carat rose gold PlayStation 5 console that costs over $10,000. Yeah, a gold PlayStation 5 that even Goldmember himself would be proud to yell out "I like... goooooooldddd".

Don't worry, because for that $10,000 cost you're going to get yourself two custom DualShock 5 controllers that look like they've been dunked in gold -- as well as a slick 3D Pulse headset.

The company will be making just 250 of each color set, so we're looking at 750 units in total -- if you want to jump in you can buy the 24K Gold, Platinum or 18K Rose Gold custom PlayStation 5 consoles on the official Truly Exquisite website here.

