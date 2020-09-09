NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Another Reality's Gorn is coming to Oculus Quest... eventually

Another Reality announced that its popular gladiator battle game Gorn is coming to Oculus Quest, but it won't be for a while.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 11:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Another Reality, the developer behind the popular VR title Gorn, revealed that the game would be coming to the Oculus Quest standalone VR system. Don't get too excited, though, because the developer is not even speculating about a release date.

Another Reality's Gorn is coming to Oculus Quest... eventually 01 | TweakTown.com

Gorn was an early title on PCVR. It hit Steam in early access in July 2017, shortly after the original Rift and Vive launches. It took the developers a couple of years to complete the game, but Gorn left early access in July 2019.

Another Reality was keen to let us know the game is in the works, but the company is unwilling to give us an idea of its release timeline. That may be because the company wants to avoid upsetting people if the game gets delayed. A PSVR version of Gorn was scheduled for release in 2019, but the game's development took longer than expected. Gorn eventually hit PSVR in May this year.

Another Reality handed the porting work for Gorn PSVR over to 24 Bit Games, and that studio will also handle the work to bring Gorn to the Oculus Quest. Hopefully, the development is far enough to see some gameplay during Facebook Connect next week.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset - 64GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$570.00
$600.00$555.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 11:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.