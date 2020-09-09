NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD Big Navi: Radeon RX 6000 series engineering sample pictured

AMD's upcoming Big Navi RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card should have 16GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 8:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD only just teased it would be revealing much more about its new Big Navi graphics card family, based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture, on October 28.

AMD Big Navi: Radeon RX 6000 series engineering sample pictured 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

But now less than 12 hours later we have a new mysterious engineering sample photo of a purported Big Navi graphics card. The leak is saying that this particular card uses 16GB of GDDR6 from Samsung (compared to the 8GB, 10GB, and 24GB of GDDR6/X that NVIDIA is using from Micron on Ampere).

Not only that but there are "only 8 video memory bits" which means we're looking at a 256-bit memory bus, which is "far less" than the GeForce RTX 3090. This might be Big Navi, but AMD needs the bigger guns with something like Bigger or even possibly Biggest Navi if it wants to compete with the beast that is the GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Big Navi: Radeon RX 6000 series engineering sample pictured 01 | TweakTown.com

You'll note the ghetto ass cooling on the Radeon RX 6000 engineering sample -- I love to see that, a totally raw graphics card being used with what looks to be a CPU heat sink and fan?! So much dust all over the place, I love it.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD (SB-RKTQ4-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 8:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.