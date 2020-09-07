EVGA Z490 KINGPIN Edition motherboard announced, costs $600

EVGA's new Z490 KINGPIN motherboard you definitely don't want, but definitely absolutely want to have in your life -- costs $600.

EVGA has just unveiled its latest motherboard, the new Z490 DARK KINGPIN motherboard which costs $600 and is probably the most over-the-top motherboard ever.

But you will notice something instantly: there are only 2 x DIMM slots, and I'm sure some of you are wondering why. The reason why EVGA has used a pair of DIMM slots versus the traditional 4 that you'd get on any other full-sized Z490-based motherboard is for overclocking.

Nearly every professional overclocker will use a single stick of RAM, and only sometimes 2 sticks -- for most OC world records. This doesn't mean you won't have a heap of RAM to install, as it still supports a huge 64GB of DDR4-5000+ memory, while the normal board will support 128GB of DDR4-4400+.

What you will get for your $600 is:

Main:

3 x PCIe x16 reinforced expansion slots (1x16/8, 1x8/4, and 1x4 arrangement)

SLI is supported (up to 2 graphics cards)

1 x PCIe x4 slot

2 x Ethernet controllers (Intel I225V for 2.5GbE, and Intel I219V for 1GbE)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module (Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1)

Storage:

6 x native SATA II ports from Z490 chipset (RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 support)

2 x SATA III ports from ASMedia ASM1061 controller

1 x U.2 port

2 x M.2 Key-M slots (capable of taking 110mm M.2 NVMe SSDs)

Connectivity:

Realtek ALC1220 audio codec

EVGA ALC1220 SV3H615 3D headphone amplifier

PS/2 port (old school, baby)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port

3 x USB 2.0 headers

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 header

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C header

