EVGA Z490 KINGPIN Edition motherboard announced, costs $600

EVGA's new Z490 KINGPIN motherboard you definitely don't want, but definitely absolutely want to have in your life -- costs $600.

Published Mon, Sep 7 2020 8:56 PM CDT
EVGA has just unveiled its latest motherboard, the new Z490 DARK KINGPIN motherboard which costs $600 and is probably the most over-the-top motherboard ever.

But you will notice something instantly: there are only 2 x DIMM slots, and I'm sure some of you are wondering why. The reason why EVGA has used a pair of DIMM slots versus the traditional 4 that you'd get on any other full-sized Z490-based motherboard is for overclocking.

Nearly every professional overclocker will use a single stick of RAM, and only sometimes 2 sticks -- for most OC world records. This doesn't mean you won't have a heap of RAM to install, as it still supports a huge 64GB of DDR4-5000+ memory, while the normal board will support 128GB of DDR4-4400+.

What you will get for your $600 is:

Main:

  • 3 x PCIe x16 reinforced expansion slots (1x16/8, 1x8/4, and 1x4 arrangement)
  • SLI is supported (up to 2 graphics cards)
  • 1 x PCIe x4 slot
  • 2 x Ethernet controllers (Intel I225V for 2.5GbE, and Intel I219V for 1GbE)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module (Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1)

Storage:

  • 6 x native SATA II ports from Z490 chipset (RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 support)
  • 2 x SATA III ports from ASMedia ASM1061 controller
  • 1 x U.2 port
  • 2 x M.2 Key-M slots (capable of taking 110mm M.2 NVMe SSDs)

Connectivity:

  • Realtek ALC1220 audio codec
  • EVGA ALC1220 SV3H615 3D headphone amplifier
  • PS/2 port (old school, baby)
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
  • 5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port
  • 3 x USB 2.0 headers
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 header
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C header

You can buy EVGA's new Z490 Dark KINGPIN motherboard from EVGA's online store here.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

