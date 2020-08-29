NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070: 7nm node, not 8nm

It has been an absolutely insane 24 hours for leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- so much so that I can't even keep up and I'm glued to my desk nearly 18 hours a day.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Well, thankfully it pays off sometimes like seeing VideoCardz posting GAINWARD's leaked GeForce RTX 30 series Phoenix-branded graphics cards. In the specifications you can see above, it lists that the process node is 7nm -- not the 8nm that we've been hearing for a couple of months now.

This is an interesting note, and something that might just seem like a number -- but a simple change from 8nm to 7nm can mean the world. It opens up various questions that need to be answered: were the 8nm rumors ever true, or has NVIDIA used Samsung's 7nm for its first wave of cards?