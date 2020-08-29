NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070: 7nm node, not 8nm

GAINWARD's new GeForce RTX 30 series Phoenix Edition graphics card specs leak detail 7nm node, not 8nm like previous rumors.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Aug 29 2020 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It has been an absolutely insane 24 hours for leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- so much so that I can't even keep up and I'm glued to my desk nearly 18 hours a day.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070: 7nm node, not 8nm 403 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Well, thankfully it pays off sometimes like seeing VideoCardz posting GAINWARD's leaked GeForce RTX 30 series Phoenix-branded graphics cards. In the specifications you can see above, it lists that the process node is 7nm -- not the 8nm that we've been hearing for a couple of months now.

This is an interesting note, and something that might just seem like a number -- but a simple change from 8nm to 7nm can mean the world. It opens up various questions that need to be answered: were the 8nm rumors ever true, or has NVIDIA used Samsung's 7nm for its first wave of cards?

  • Samsung began work on a new 7nm plant in South Korea in February 2018, which was meant to mass producing 7nm chips by 2019.
  • It was reported that TSMC would handle most of NVIDIA's new 7nm GPU production, and that Samsung woulod only handle a small portion of it -- this happened in December 2019.
  • But then leaker kopite7kimi tweeted in early July 2020 that the new Ampere gaming GPUs were "100% Samsung 8nm". That is when everything changed, and the big 8nm rumor mill starting spooling up to maximum speed -- until it hit a huge brick wall with these new GAINWARD leaks.
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2418.99
$2418.99$2499.00$2498.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2020 at 5:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.