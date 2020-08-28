NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

D-Link's super fast EXO AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router available now

D-Link's new EX AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router has all the bandwidth you could ever need for a household for multiple 4K streams and games.

Published Fri, Aug 28 2020 1:25 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Aug 28 2020 2:57 AM CDT
D-Link just released the top model of a trio of Wi-Fi 6 routers, which are poised to take on the modern smart-connected home's needs. The top-of-the-line EXO AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router (DIR-X5460) should be able to handle the network traffic of even the most device-heavy households.

"The future of Wi-Fi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new DIR-X5460 Wi-Fi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork."

D-Link's new Wi-Fi 6 router is up to 90% faster than the previous generation at 2.4GHz and a whopping 176% faster at the 5GHz band. On top of that, the new protocol can handle 4x higher network capacity, which is critical for households that routinely stream 4K video content while participating in high-stakes e-sports matches.

The DIR-X5460 Router is equipped with high-powered amplifiers with a 160MHz channel capacity. It also supports D-Link's six-stream architecture to ensure it can handle everything you can throw at it. To top it all off, D-link equipped the DIR-X5460 with six high-gain antennas to maintain the best signal possible. And if that were not enough, you can use Mesh technology to pair multiple routers together for maximum coverage in even the most comprehensive of homes.

D-Link's EXO AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) is available now for $349.99 MSRP. A slightly less expensive $309.99 EXO AX4800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X4860) model is slated for release in September. The entry-level EXO AX1500 (DIR-X1560) will get you started for $99.

D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400 MU-MIMO (DIR-X5460-US))

