NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

ASUS teases next-gen ROG keyboard, reveals on same day as new GeForce

ASUS wants to know 'Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!' teasing a new ROG keyboard coming soon, with ROG eye logos.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 10:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS is teasing something very new with its Twitter account in the UK asking "Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!" while using #ROG and #METABUFFS.

The URL takes you to the METABUFFS website, with a contain to September 1 -- the same day NVIDIA will be unveiling its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. As for what to expect, with the "switch" up their gaming comment -- and a picture of a switch for a keyboard, I'd dare say a new keyboard.

If you look close enough, you can see ASUS has added a ROG eye logo onto the keyswitch itself -- which is a nice touch. We'll update you once the keyboard is announced.

ASUS teases next-gen ROG keyboard, reveals on same day as new GeForce 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
ASUS teases next-gen ROG keyboard, reveals on same day as new GeForce 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Flare (Cherry MX Red) RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (ROG Strix Flare (Cherry MX Red))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2020 at 7:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mobile.twitter.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.