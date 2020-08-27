ASUS teases next-gen ROG keyboard, reveals on same day as new GeForce

ASUS wants to know 'Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!' teasing a new ROG keyboard coming soon, with ROG eye logos.

ASUS is teasing something very new with its Twitter account in the UK asking "Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!" while using #ROG and #METABUFFS.

The URL takes you to the METABUFFS website, with a contain to September 1 -- the same day NVIDIA will be unveiling its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. As for what to expect, with the "switch" up their gaming comment -- and a picture of a switch for a keyboard, I'd dare say a new keyboard.

If you look close enough, you can see ASUS has added a ROG eye logo onto the keyswitch itself -- which is a nice touch. We'll update you once the keyboard is announced.

