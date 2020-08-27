ASUS teases next-gen ROG keyboard, reveals on same day as new GeForce
ASUS wants to know 'Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!' teasing a new ROG keyboard coming soon, with ROG eye logos.
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 10:32 PM CDT
ASUS is teasing something very new with its Twitter account in the UK asking "Who's ready to switch up their gaming?!" while using #ROG and #METABUFFS.
The URL takes you to the METABUFFS website, with a contain to September 1 -- the same day NVIDIA will be unveiling its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. As for what to expect, with the "switch" up their gaming comment -- and a picture of a switch for a keyboard, I'd dare say a new keyboard.
If you look close enough, you can see ASUS has added a ROG eye logo onto the keyswitch itself -- which is a nice touch. We'll update you once the keyboard is announced.
