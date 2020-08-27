Elon Musk on Neuralink BCI demo: will show 'Matrix in the Matrix' tech

Elon Musk and Neuralink will be teasing BCI (brain-computer interface) on August 28: will show 'the Matrix in the Matrix'.

Neuralink will be showing off their brain-computer interface (BCI) technology on August 28, with the Elon Musk-backed company teasing some rather big -- and cryptic, things.

Musk tweeted out on July 31 that the upcoming Neuralink BCI demonstration would be showing the world "neurons firing in real-time on August 28". He finished off the tweet with "the matrix in the matrix", which is a gigantic tease on its own.

The limitation of communicating, using, or accessing technology has always been the input -- typing, or speaking into a smartphone, laptop, console, or TV. Our brains and our input methods are slow, but computers can transfer over a trillion bits of data per second -- humans are too slow.

For now that is, and maybe Neuralink's new brain-computer interface is the answer. I guess we'll find out on August 28.

Fun note: I remembered while writing this story that August 28 felt familiar, and then it clicked: neural-based artificial intelligence) wipes out the human race. We (the humans) built the computers (that would later turn into Skynet, obliterating us all, in Terminator). : I remembered while writing this story that August 28 felt familiar, and then it clicked: Judgment Day is August 29, 1997 in the Terminator franchise. So we are almost 23 (which is another interesting number -- more on The Number 23 here ) years to the day of Skynet (a) wipes out the human race. We (the humans) built the computers (that would later turn into Skynet, obliterating us all, in Terminator).

Maybe we're all going to have this Neuralink BCI chip installed in our brains, and with Starlink internet -- also from Elon Musk -- giving us full access to our brains. The BCI chips super-enhances us, and then we get all of the world's information at once -- when required, streamed to us by Starlink?

Maybe that is the plan -- maybe that is the "matrix in a matrix" that Musk is referring to.