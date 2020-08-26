PlayStation 5 pre-order registrations are now live

Sony has opened up PS5 pre-order registrations on its site, you can sign up now for a chance to order a console when it goes live.

Sony has now opened up pre-order registrations for the PS5, but no pricing has been revealed.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony is now accepting pre-order registrations on the PlayStation website and you can sign up with your chance to grab a console when they go on sale. All you have to do is enter your PlayStation Network ID and you may receive a notification once pre-orders are live. This is a reservation for a pre-order slot for a console directly from Sony's online storefront, and not an actual pre-order of the console itself.

Not everyone who registers will be selected. Quantities are limited, and you'll only have a certain amount of time to pre-order before your reservation slot expires.

Users can only buy one PS5--digital or physical--as well as the following items:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation. Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast. If you are interested in receiving an invitation, register below. If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details.

No pricing has been revealed, but Sony could reveal PS5 MSRP soon during a special unannounced event. Sony is expected to reveal PS5 pricing and conduct a full teardown of the next-gen console as promised by Mark Cerny in early 2020.

The PlayStation 5 is due out Holiday 2020, and it could release on November 13 in time for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's launch.