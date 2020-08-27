Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric

I've been a big fan of Secretlab's unique SoftWeave fabric since its debut in 2018, but now the company has just unveiled its latest SoftWeave BLACK3 -- a "reimaginging of the popular Triple Black colorway".

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Secretlab explains that there are a number of fans that work for the company itself that love the Triple Black colorway sneakers -- so they went ahead to create something similar with their new SoftWeave BLACK3 by incorporating the tri-color weave with three different, and unique shades of black.

The result is something that looks really slick, but I would love to see it in person with my own eyes -- my review sample is on the way. Secretlab is infusing the worlds of gaming and streetwear with the new SoftWeave BLACK3 -- and I'm really digging it. I can see this chair being super comfortable, while also rocking its own unique look.

The original SoftWeave gaming chair is one of my favorites just from the SoftWeave fabric, and how it feels to sit on. I'm sure the new SoftWeave BLACK3 is another step up, but with an even sleeker design.

Secretlab's new SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chairs are available in their OMEGA, TITAN, and larger TITAN XL variants. So no matter what size or gaming chair, SoftWeave BLACK3 has your back -- and quite literally, once you're sitting on it.

There's no details on price or availability just yet, but I will update once there's more information.