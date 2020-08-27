NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric

Secretlab's new SoftWeave BLACK3 unveiled, inspired by streetwear Triple-Back, packing some slick high-performance fabric.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 12:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I've been a big fan of Secretlab's unique SoftWeave fabric since its debut in 2018, but now the company has just unveiled its latest SoftWeave BLACK3 -- a "reimaginging of the popular Triple Black colorway".

Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 501 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Secretlab explains that there are a number of fans that work for the company itself that love the Triple Black colorway sneakers -- so they went ahead to create something similar with their new SoftWeave BLACK3 by incorporating the tri-color weave with three different, and unique shades of black.

The result is something that looks really slick, but I would love to see it in person with my own eyes -- my review sample is on the way. Secretlab is infusing the worlds of gaming and streetwear with the new SoftWeave BLACK3 -- and I'm really digging it. I can see this chair being super comfortable, while also rocking its own unique look.

Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 502 | TweakTown.comSecretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 503 | TweakTown.com
Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 504 | TweakTown.com

The original SoftWeave gaming chair is one of my favorites just from the SoftWeave fabric, and how it feels to sit on. I'm sure the new SoftWeave BLACK3 is another step up, but with an even sleeker design.

Secretlab's new SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chairs are available in their OMEGA, TITAN, and larger TITAN XL variants. So no matter what size or gaming chair, SoftWeave BLACK3 has your back -- and quite literally, once you're sitting on it.

Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 505 | TweakTown.com
Secretlab SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair packs high-performance fabric 506 | TweakTown.com

There's no details on price or availability just yet, but I will update once there's more information.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ 43' 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (PG43UQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
$1499.00$1588.00$2149.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2020 at 6:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.