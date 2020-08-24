NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Corsair made over $1 billion in revenues in 2019

New Form S-1 SEC filings reveal Corsair's previously-private revenues and earnings, confirming it made $1 billion in 2019.

Published Mon, Aug 24 2020 6:49 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Aug 24 2020 7:10 PM CDT
Corsair is about to go public with a big initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, and will soon be traded on a public exchange. Now its earnings for the last few years have been revealed.

New Form S-1 filings reveal Corsair's earnings performance before and after its Elgato acquisition, and the results are surprising. Up until now, Corsair's financial data has been private and its investors have been internal. But now that it's going public, Corsair is revealing its earnings to attract potential investors for its new IPO subscription.

According to the Form S-1 filing, Corsair made over $1 billion in net revenues in 2019, a year after it purchased Elgato Gaming for an undisclosed sum. The company made a net income loss of -$8 million in 2019, however, due to higher expenses and higher income taxes.

This is a smaller view of the immense data that can be gleaned from Corsair's S-1 filing, but we thought it pertinent to highlight the performance of the company with these two key metrics.

