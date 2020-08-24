Secretlab's new Joker Edition gaming chair debuts during DC FanDome

Secretlab has just announced another member of its DC character gaming chairs, introducing the new Joker Edition gaming chair during the recent DC FanDome event.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Joker Edition gaming chair follows up on the recent Dark Knight Edition and Birds of Prey Edition gaming chair, launching in both the OMEGA and TITAN models. It has a super-unique design, which is -- in the perfect explanation from Secretlab: "the perfect choice for fans looking to pay tribute to the Clown Prince of Crime's exuberant brand of anarchy while enjoying the perfect blend of both comfort and style".

Secretlab has captured the energy and feel of the Joker in its new chair, using his signature suit and color scheme in all its glory in this chair. The jester's hat is even stitched into the wings with matching purple thread -- it looks so good.

Secretlab CEO and co-founder Ian Ang explains: "Just like Batman, The Joker is one of the most recognizable icons in popular culture -- he's appeared in 80 years of DC comics, cartoons, movies, and games. Every superhero needs a villain, and the Secretlab 'The Joker' Edition chair serves as the polar opposite of the Secretlab Dark Knight Edition, both complementing and contrasting it at the same time".

He continued: "Outfitted with the same engineering and technology that Secretlab is known for, the Secretlab 'The Joker' Edition chair is a seat that befits Gotham's greatest supervillain. You can't think of Batman without also thinking about The Joker, and the two share a unique symbiotic relationship where neither is complete without the other. After celebrating the 80th anniversary of Batman with the Secretlab Dark Knight Edition, we knew we couldn't miss out on paying the same tribute to The Joker."